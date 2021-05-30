ZINC Trading Down 26.5% This Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $74,722.12 and approximately $776.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

