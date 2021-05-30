ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) versus Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Critical Comparison

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Porch Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Porch Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Porch Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $476.20 million 36.02 -$9.10 million ($1.67) -26.25 Porch Group $73.22 million 20.91 -$51.61 million ($1.90) -9.01

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group. ZoomInfo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Porch Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 2.50% 4.65% 1.84% Porch Group N/A -81.77% -26.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies and Porch Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 4 15 0 2.79 Porch Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $61.05, indicating a potential upside of 39.29%. Porch Group has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.57%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Porch Group is more favorable than ZoomInfo Technologies.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Porch Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

