ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $33.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 161.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

