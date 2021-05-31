$0.04 EPS Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. GoPro posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Shares of GPRO opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -102.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 255,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 531,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,264. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in GoPro by 266.3% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 93,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 68,165 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth about $2,328,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 70.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 313,906 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth about $11,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

