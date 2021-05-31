-$0.06 EPS Expected for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group reported earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 21Vianet Group.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a negative net margin of 65.34%.

VNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $22.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 21Vianet Group (VNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.