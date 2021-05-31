$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $33.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.97.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.