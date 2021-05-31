-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will post ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.24). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXG. Cowen boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,449,851.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,735 shares of company stock valued at $39,690,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.00. 679,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,842. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.26. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.11.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

