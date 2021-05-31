-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06.

GLMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLMD opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.15. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.