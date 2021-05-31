$0.41 EPS Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.32. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of HALO opened at $41.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,689 shares of company stock worth $5,724,504 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,546,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,972,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

