$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.99. Abiomed posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $5.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abiomed.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.58. 269,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.96. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $387.40.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.