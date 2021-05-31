$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to announce $1.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.70 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $19.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.91 million to $26.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $109.85 million, with estimates ranging from $97.38 million to $117.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%.

ARDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $7.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88.

In related news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,146 shares of company stock worth $62,305 in the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.