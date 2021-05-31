-$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.80) and the highest is ($1.02). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($5.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to ($3.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.71. 250,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,327. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $4,240,222 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.