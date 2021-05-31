$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. The Clorox posted earnings of $2.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $8.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in The Clorox by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.73. 933,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,913. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $175.55 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

