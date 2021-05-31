-$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will report earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.71) and the highest is ($0.95). Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of ($6.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($4.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($3.85). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 327.32% and a negative net margin of 104.19%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.87. 1,239,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.17.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.