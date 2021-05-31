$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Dillard’s posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 532.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of $14.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $15.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.94) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $4,164,700. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 34.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 18.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 29.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2,420.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dillard’s stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.91. 199,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,068. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.50. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

