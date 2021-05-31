$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $8.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,434,009,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,507,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,530,000 after acquiring an additional 24,610 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $168.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

