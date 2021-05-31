$127.13 Million in Sales Expected for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post sales of $127.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.75 million. Natera posted sales of $86.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $566.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.50 million to $575.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $678.61 million, with estimates ranging from $640.41 million to $747.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $94.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $68,415.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,535,031.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,693,388. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Natera by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Natera by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

