$128.93 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post sales of $128.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.30 million and the lowest is $125.40 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $104.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $511.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.92 million to $524.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $549.49 million, with estimates ranging from $509.05 million to $588.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

NYSE:NSA opened at $46.10 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 81.87%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.