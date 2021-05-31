$13.65 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will post $13.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.49 billion and the highest is $13.87 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $55.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.75 billion to $56.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $58.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.41 billion to $58.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $214.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.92. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $217.28. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,032 shares of company stock worth $71,171,144. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.