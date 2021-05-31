$147.03 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to announce $147.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.53 million to $147.60 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $150.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $593.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.55 million to $599.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $605.48 million, with estimates ranging from $593.80 million to $617.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,056,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $2,720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $22.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.