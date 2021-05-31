$15.58 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report sales of $15.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $16.81 billion. HP posted sales of $14.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $63.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.43 billion to $65.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $62.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.27 billion to $64.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of HP by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of HP by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of HP by 344.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,810,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.23 on Monday. HP has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.