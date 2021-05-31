158,093 Shares in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.31% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,078,000. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAQ opened at $9.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

