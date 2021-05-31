165,073 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 165,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $64,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $80.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.23, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.