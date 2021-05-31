17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.68 million-$100.74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.56 million.

Several research firms have commented on YQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $933.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) by 391.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

