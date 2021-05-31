174,274 Shares in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) Purchased by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 174,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS BLTSU opened at $10.00 on Monday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.