199,200 Shares in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 199,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.46% of CA Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of CAHC stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

Get CA Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

CA Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for CA Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.