199,200 Shares in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 199,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 5.46% of CA Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of CAHC stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.
CA Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile
