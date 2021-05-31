$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.08. CVS Health posted earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,810,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $24,275,000 after buying an additional 48,025 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 24,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

