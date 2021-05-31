$2.06 EPS Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.21. Rockwell Automation reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

NYSE:ROK traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.72. The company had a trading volume of 598,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,971. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $200.60 and a 52-week high of $275.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $3,990,093. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

