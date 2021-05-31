$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) will announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRH Investments Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 94,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $216.21 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $223.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

