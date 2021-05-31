$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will announce sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. H&R Block reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

