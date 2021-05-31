$2.89 EPS Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $3.30. Tractor Supply posted earnings of $2.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $145,326,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $181.70. The stock had a trading volume of 809,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,035. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.