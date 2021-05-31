$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $141.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

