$21.88 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will post sales of $21.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.24 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $26.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $94.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.71 million to $109.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $110.28 million, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $133.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on HASI. BTIG Research upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $2,694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock worth $6,098,997. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after acquiring an additional 972,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,822,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,085,000 after acquiring an additional 739,295 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,527,000 after purchasing an additional 711,929 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

