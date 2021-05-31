$22.10 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will report $22.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.96 million and the highest is $22.68 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $18.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $89.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.08 million to $92.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $100.74 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $109.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $47.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

