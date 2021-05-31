223,197 Shares in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Purchased by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 223,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.64% of Zynex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 126.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 202.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYXI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.22. The company had a trading volume of 230,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,654. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $530.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.53. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ZYXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

