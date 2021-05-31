$225.54 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce sales of $225.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.47 million. Haemonetics reported sales of $195.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.82 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.28 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

HAE stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $840,387. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

