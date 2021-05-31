23,700 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $3,206,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.8% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $224.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $161.41 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

