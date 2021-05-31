$25.52 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to post sales of $25.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.06 million and the highest is $26.00 million. Conifer posted sales of $25.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $104.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.09 million to $107.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $114.27 million, with estimates ranging from $111.19 million to $119.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 0.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.68 on Monday. Conifer has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

