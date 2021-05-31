$3.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.24. Facebook posted earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year earnings of $13.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $14.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.87 to $17.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.92.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,834,534 shares of company stock valued at $554,088,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,037,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,025,730. Facebook has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.69. The stock has a market cap of $932.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

