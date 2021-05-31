$325.85 Million in Sales Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to announce $325.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.20 million to $328.50 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $314.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMN. Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,991,000 after buying an additional 104,688 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,341,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,383,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,402,000 after buying an additional 71,144 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 876,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $39.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

