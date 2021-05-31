$325.85 Million in Sales Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to announce $325.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.20 million to $328.50 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $314.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMN. Raymond James began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,991,000 after buying an additional 104,688 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,341,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,383,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,402,000 after buying an additional 71,144 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 876,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $39.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.