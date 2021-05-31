$33.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report sales of $33.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.93 billion to $33.47 billion. Anthem posted sales of $29.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $135.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.17 billion to $136.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $147.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.82 billion to $150.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.65.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,628 shares of company stock worth $40,844,221. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $398.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.60. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

