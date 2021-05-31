33,100 Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Acquired by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

NYSE STN traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $44.78. 2,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.