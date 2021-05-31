$366.09 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post $366.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $403.00 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $208.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

HBM stock opened at $7.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.42. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.