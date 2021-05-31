$4.40 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post sales of $4.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $6.00 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $6.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.22 million to $38.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $64.85 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $175.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.99% and a negative net margin of 340.59%.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after buying an additional 252,551 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 175,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 126,515 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $76,063,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

