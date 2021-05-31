$4.59 Billion in Sales Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce $4.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.68 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.76 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK opened at $58.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

