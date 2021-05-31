$4.70 EPS Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to post earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.14 and the lowest is $4.23. United Rentals posted earnings of $3.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $21.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $22.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $24.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.04 to $27.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

Shares of URI opened at $333.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.95 and a 200-day moving average of $281.02. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $134.39 and a 1 year high of $354.60.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in United Rentals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,570,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after acquiring an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,312,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

