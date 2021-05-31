482,366 Shares in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Acquired by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 482,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,962,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.38% of Liquidity Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 78.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $61,300.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at $922,560.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,586 shares of company stock worth $6,014,526. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. 5,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.86 million, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.10. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

