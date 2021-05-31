4NEW Trading 89.2% Higher This Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $72,510.07 and approximately $4,316.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 89.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00084359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.01042801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.01 or 0.09700266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00091554 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

