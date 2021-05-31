$501.06 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post sales of $501.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $498.73 million and the highest is $504.07 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $241.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,781 shares of company stock valued at $94,244,526 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $150.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.92. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.21. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

