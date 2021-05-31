$558.29 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report $558.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $540.10 million. Harsco posted sales of $447.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

HSC has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $22.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 2.19. Harsco has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

